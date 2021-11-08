An independent observer to the Anambra Governorship election, Yiaga Africa, has blamed the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the late start of polls in several polling units of the state.
It attributed the delays to poor logistics management, noting that it had anticipated these challenges following its pre-election observation, hence, their earlier statemen
urging INEC to make contingency plans in situations where respective transport unions/ companies reneged on their contractual obligation to deploy.
A preliminary report by Samson Itodo (Executive Director) and Ezenwa Nwagwu (Board Member) said the late arrival of polling officials delayed the commencement of accreditation and voting across the affected polling units.
Through Yiaga Africa’s ‘Watching the
Vote’ (WTV), the group said it deployed 500 carefully trained stationary observers and 27 mobile observers to polling units across the 21 Local Government Areas of the state.
It stated that an average of two polling officials were deployed in those polling units where INEC officials and materials arrived.
