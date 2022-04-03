Yinka Adebayo, Executive Director, MediaReach OMD, has emerged the first patron of Television Content Owners’ Association.

Adebayo, who was also presented with a plaque at the event held at Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on Thursday March 31, expressed his gratitude to TCOA and pledged to continue working closely with the association for the growth of the Nigerian media industry.

The chairman, BOT of TCOA, Wale Adenuga (MFR), says of the appointment: “For several decades, Yinka Adebayo has provided many television producers with guidance, training, objective criticism, and other much-needed factors required for the growth of our production companies as well as the industry as a whole; and we feel truly fortunate to have him as a patron of our association. We look forward to announcing our other equally-seasoned patrons, from different sectors, with whom we would work hand-in-hand to achieve the objectives of our association.”

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Television Content Owners’ Association was established in February 2022 by a special group of experienced satellite, terrestrial and digital TV practitioners in Nigeria, with the goal of positively transforming the Nigerian television industry for a new era, in line with the very best global standards.