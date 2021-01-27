Yoruba Leaders’ Forum (YLF) is miffed by the reaction of the Presidency to the ultimatum issued by the Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, to herdsmen to vacate all forests as their actions pose a threat to security of lives and property in the state.

The convener, George Olufemi Ogunjimi, in a statement, said: “Governors, especially those of the South West states cannot afford to just sit by and watch their people being raped, kidnapped and their cash crops destroyed by herdsmen while they watch helplessly.

“Security matters have reached a point in the South West that governors have to be proactive in tackling it as the Federal Government looks helpless in combating crime and criminality.

“It is strange that the same government that is unable to face insecurity headlong is the one berating governors for fighting the war which the Federal Governemt is unable to win. We want to make it clear that the YLF supports any action of our governors that will secure lives and property in the South West as the region will no longer tolerate criminals, bandits or any undesirable element hiding ethnic coloration.”