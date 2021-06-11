Council of Church YMCA of Lagos has elected new officials to run the affairs of the body for the next two years.

A statement by Emeka Nwuzor, publicity secretary of the association, indicated that at the end of its 32nd annual general meeting held recently, the following officials were elected: Taiye Taiwo (president); R. A. Oyeniran (vice president); Francis Okuewu (general secretary); Abiodun Ogunleye (assistant general secretary); Dele Aina (treasurer); George Ediawe (financial secretary); Samuel Shoyemi (social secretary); Ariyo Benjamin (welfare officer); Emeka Nwuzor (publicity secretary); Niyi Adebanjo (ex-officio 1); Filami Ogunsanya (ex-officio 2).

The newly elected president thanked the members for the confidence they have reposed in him, promising not to disappoint them but will rather refocus the council for a better future.

Taiwo promised to source funds to increase the bursary to members’ children.