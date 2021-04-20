While a number of record label studio scout for already established artistes, YNCD Record Label CEO, Success Michael, popularly known as Bigshadow, is on an ultimate search for unique talents in the music space.

Bigshadow shared this quest of his during a virtual parley with journalists on his recent journey into music production.

He chipped in: “No, I am not looking for an established artiste; but for someone who is prepared for the journey; someone with talent and who is also aware of this talent and ready to Grow.”

In a solid tone, the YNCD CEO vowed: “I, Bigshadow, will build this talent with the young man or woman and by Gods grace create a star.”

Bigshadow’s passion dates back to his days in secondary school, where he got involved in the entertainment industry.

He reminisced. “Immediately after graduation I entered the entertainment and media business, because of my passion for music. I started off behind the scenes before I was prepared to create my Record label, YNCD.

For the entertainment boss, Bigshadow, he simply wanted to give a few young fledgling talents a platform to express themselves and get their music heard.

“We aren’t where we want to be yet, but we definitely are not where we started. And we will keep pushing and doing great projects. Watch out,” he enthused.

While the Delta State indigene boasts of a BSc in Politics and International Relations, Bigshadow enthused boldly that YNCD would continue to maintain its Philosophy of elevating young underground artistes.

One of such artistes the record label swanks about is Alexandacole, an artiste from Ajegunle in Lagos State, saying “he is doing well now. We have a music video out for the hit single, Tara.

“His music plays on various radio and TV stations in Nigeria. We are looking to sign a new act in the third quarter of this year. My AandRs are out there scouting for that young untapped talent. When we are ready we will announce the lucky artiste,” says Bigshadow.

For the record label, once an artiste is signed, they work on full branding, he disclosed.

“First, we work on their full branding, from social media. We delete probably all their posts and its a fresh start.

“We pick a fashion brand style and get styling. All these happen while the artiste is in the studio cooking up tunes with either our producers at YNCD records or visiting producers, as long as he or she is recording beautiful music,” he said.