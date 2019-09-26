Damiete Braide

YOA Insurance Brokers Ltd has said it took its insurance advisory services to the recently- concluded 2019 general conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

The week-long event, with the theme ‘Facing the future’ which took place at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, was borne out of the pressing need to lay a sustainable foundation for an optimistic future.

The NBA conference participants avidly took turns to visit the YOA Insurance Brokers booth and were treated to cocktails while they got a dossier containing a comprehensive collection of statutory and voluntary insurance benefits products and solutions.

The products offered by te company helped employers reduce costs associated with human resources administration and offer the employees benefits that will improve engagement, productivity and loyalty.

As a leading provider of insurance and re-insurance services, YOA advocates that professionals should embrace insurance to minimize risks to their businesses as detailed in the bouquet of Employee Benefits solutions they exhibited at the NBA 2019 Conference.

The Managing Solicitor of Afam Law Consult, Afam Linus Anijekwu, while appreciating the team for an excellent outing at its maiden appearance at the conference, noted the need for more organisations like YOA to help in making more information available so that more lawyers could tap into the world of insurance.

Also commending on the event, Team Lead, Employee Benefits, YOA Insurance Brokers, Linda Wobo, stated that the event has been a great avenue for the YOA team to talk to great minds on the essentials of insurance advisory, and the organisation is looking forward to capitalising on more of such gatherings to reach out to professionals.