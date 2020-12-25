From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Yobe State government has approved over N10 billion for construction of various roads and markets in five towns in the state.

Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Abdullahi Beho in a statement said the approval for the spending of the amount was given by the state executive at a meeting in Damaturu, the state capital led by the state governor, Mai Mala Buni

He said about 20 kilometres road and pavements as well as modern markets will be constructed with the amount in about five towns in the state.

“The Council also ratified N930, 766, 924.81 for the construction of 5.3km road to link Potiskum Dual Carriageway to Gujba Dual Carriageway in Damaturu metropolis,” he disclosed.

He said approval was also given for the construction of 3.2km and 6.4 rectangular reinforced drainage at Nguru town for the sum of N863, 927, 506.76 while the sum of N593, 098, 473.71 was ratified for the construction of 2.0km road and 4.0km drainage at Gashu’a.

“Another N550, 451, 659.07 was approved for a similar project in Gaidam, namely 2.0km flexible pavement road and 4.0km concrete drains,” he said.

Other towns approved to benefit from.rhr massive projects include Potiskum’s 2.6 km flexible pavement road and 5.2km rectangular reinforced concrete drainage estimated to cost N582, 939, 420.91.

The government also approved provision of 14 SOCOOL 4X4 Diesel Vehicles to the State Roads Traffic Agency (YOROTA) with N315 million.

The commissioner said govrnment equally approved the sale of its property in Abuja and lease of a hotel in Damaturu, to build shopping mall in the state capital which is expected to improve the economy of the state and boost government’s Mega City Development Plan.

Yobe State was created on 27th August, 1991 by the military administration.