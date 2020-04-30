Yobe Government on Thursday confirmed first index case of COVID-19 in the state.

Alhaji Idi Gubana, the Chairman of the state Committee on Covid-19 and also the deputy governor disclosed this while briefing newsmen in Damaturu.

“The confirmed case is a 29 year-old-man who developed symptoms on April 23, he presented himself at the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, with complaints of fever, sore throat, and cough.

“The patient is single and resides with his parents in Damaturu. He has no history of contact with suspected or confirmed case of Covid-19 and no history of travel to high risk states,” he said.

Gubana urged residents of the state to remain calm and observe all professional advice.

“The State Covid-1919 Committee is working assiduously to contain the situation. Members of the public are strongly advised to adhere with all the prevention and control measures.

“Which include social and physical distancing, personal and environmental hygiene and respiratory etiquettes,” he said.

Gubana sai the committee had embarked on aggressive contact tracing, environmental disinfection as well as sensitisation and awareness creation to prevent spread of coronavirus in the state. (NAN)