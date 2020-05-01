Chairman, Yobe State Committee on COVID-19, Alhaji Idi Gubana, has confirmed the first index case of Coronavirus in the state.

Gubana, who is also the deputy governor of the state, disclosed this, yesterday, while briefing newsmen in Damaturu, urging residents to remain calm and observe all health advice and regulations.

He said the index case, a 29 year-old man who developed symptoms of the contagious disease last week Thursday presented himself at the State Specialist Hospital, Damaturu, with complaints of fever, sore throat, and cough.

“The patient is single and resides with his parents in Damaturu. He has no history of contact with suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 and no history of travel to high risk states.

“The COVID-19 committee is working assiduously to contain the situation. Members of the public are strongly advised to adhere with all the prevention and control measures’’, he said.

Gubana, said the committee had embarked on aggressive contact tracing, environmental disinfection as well as sensitisation and awareness creation to prevent spread of coronavirus in the state.