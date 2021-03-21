(NAN)

Yobe Desert Stars FC on Saturday in Damaturu defeated FRSC Football Club of Abuja 2-0 on Match Day 7 in the 2020/2021 Nigeria National League (NNL) Group A2.

The match played at the August 27 Stadium saw hosts Desert Stars taking an early lead in the third minute through a free-kick converted by Dayyabu Hamza.

The right full-back could have doubled the tally in the 67th minute, but he shot wide from close range.

The second goal came in the 81st minute when Aliyu Habib nodded home a cross to secure the vital home win for the Desert Stars.

FRSC FC appeared to have contained Yobe Desert Stars in spite of trailing by one goal in the first half, but could not produce even a shot on target.

Speaking to journalists after the match, Akin Onigbinde, Head Coach of FRSC FC, expressed satisfaction with his team’s performance in spite of the defeat.

He said his focus was on allowing the players to rest so that they could be in good shape for their next match.

Yahaya Aminu, the Assistant Coach of Yobe Desert Stars, rued chances missed by his players but thanked God that they secured the three points.

He said the Desert Stars were looking forward to grabbing yet another three points when they lock horns with ABS FC of Ilorin on Wednesday.

“If we win that outstanding match with more goals, we will top the table because, at the moment, we have seven points,” Aminu said.