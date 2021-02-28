From Timothy Olanrewaju, Damaturu

Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YSIEC) has given certificates of return to winners of the Saturday local government election in the state.

YSIEC Chairman, Dr Mohammed Mamman while presenting certificates to winners of the poll on Sunday in Damaturu, state capital, described the exercise as satisfactory.

“The election was satisfactorily conducted. It is for this reason we are giving certificate today. The certificate indicates that the person has successfully completed the exercise and he or she is returned to have fulfilled the provision of the law,” he said.

He said the certificate was also to make the winners to know their scope as they return to their councils elected officials

“The chairman explained the candidates have met the required requirement by law and as such retuned as winners

The only female elected chairperson, Hajiya Halima Fika thanked the state governor “for providing a level playing ground” for women participation in the council poll.