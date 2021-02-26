From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has approved N454. 2 million to 276 local governments’ staff retirees in the state.

In a statement issued on Friday by the state Director of information, Husna Ibrahim on behalf of the Commissioner of Information, Abdullahi Bego, the governor approval totaling N454, 220, 666.94 million for the 276 retirees and 88 deceased former local governments staff.

“Of the amount approved by His Excellency the governor over N333, 229, 100.01 will be paid electronically to the accounts of the 276 benefitting retirees. The balance of N120, 991, 566.93 will be paid to the next of kin of the 88 deceased personnel,” the commissioner said in the statement.

He said the current payments approval by the governor constitutes batch 43 in the long list of benefit payments to retired local government staff.

“Some may recall that in September 2020, His Excellency Governor Buni had approved N441, 870, 166.50 to 321 retirees, which constituted batch 42 in the payment schedule,” he disclosed.

He urged the public to take note that payment approvals granted by the governor were usually based on the recommendations of the Standing Committee for the Verification and Settlement of Outstanding Pension and Gratuity Liabilities of Local Government Retirees.