Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Yobe state governor, Mai Mala Buni, has urged the people of the state to be more vigilant as the novel coronavirus spreads to parts of the country.

Buni in a statement signed by his Director General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, said the deadly disease requires more vigilance to curtail its spread.

He assure the people that government was taking all necessary measures for its containment and treatment having established isolation centers with necessary equipment.

He, however, urged people to maintain personal hygiene of constant hand washing and pray for God to halt the spread of the disease.

“We should keep faith and pray to Allah for his intervention for us to overcome this challenge,” he said.

The governor urged the people to report any suspected case in their communities for urgent medical attention.