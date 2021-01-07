From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has ordered emergency support for residents of Geidam town following the Boko Haram attack on Wednesday.

Spokesman to the governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, disclosed this in a statement, yesterday.

The governor while commiserating with the people of Geidam town over the attack directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials and other support to the affected people and also take stock of destructions.

He described the attack as most unfortunate, coming at a time the area was experiencing relative peace and some level of development through the government efforts.

“The attack came at a time there is general improvement in peace and security across the state. The general improvement in security and support provided by government has given our people the opportunity to gradually resettle and reclaim their means of livelihood,” the goveneor said.

He, however, assured that the attack would not deter government’s efforts to “rebuild, reconstruct and rehabilitate communities initually destroyed by insurgency.”

Gov Buni commended the people of the state for their resilience and determination to rebuild their lives and move forward. He promised that his administration would continue to partner security agencies for the return of peace and security in the state” he assured.

Geidam located some 182 kilometres north of Damaturu, Yobe State capital, has been experiencing similar attacks by Boko Haram since 2014.