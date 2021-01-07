From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni has ordered for emergency support to the residents of Geudam town following the Boko Haram attack in the area on Wednesday.

Spokesman to the governor, Alhaji Mamman Mohammed disclosed this through a press statement on Thursday.

The governor while commiserating with the people of Geidam town over the attack directed the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide relief materials and other support to the affected peoole and also, take stock of destructions in Geidam

He described the attack as most unfortunate, coming at a time the area was experiencing relative peace and some level of development through the government efforts.

“The attack came at a time when there is general improvement in peace and security across the state. The general improvement in security and support provided by government has given our people the opportunity to gradually resettle and reclaim their means of livelihood,” the goveneor said.

He however assured the attack would not deter government’s efforts to “rebuild, reconstruct and rehabilitate communities initually destroyed by insurgency.”

Gov Buni commended the people of the state for their resilience and determination to rebuild their lives and move forward. He promised that his administration would continue to partner with the security agencies for the return of peace and security in the state” he assured.

SEMA officials have already arrived Geidam and commence stock-taking of the destroyed public and private buildings in the town, according to the governor’s spokesman.

Geidam located some 182 kilometres north of Damaturu, the Yobe State capital has been experiencing similar attacks by Boko Haram since 2014.