Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Yobe State governor, Mai-Mala Buni has presented a budget proposal of N106, 998,499,776 billion to the State House of Assembly for the 2021 fiscal year.

Buni while presenting the appropriation and financial bills containing the 2021 budget proposal to the legislative house on Thursday in Damaturu, state capital, said the sum of N63,184,171,776 billion

was earmarked for total recurrent expenditure including workers salaries, allowances, interest payment on loans, counterpart funding and running coat among cost.

He said a total of N43,814,328,000 billion was proposed for capital expenditure or projects

“We plan to expend a total sum of N106,998,499,776 for the execution of our various projects and programmes.

This figure gave us an increase of N20,949,388,672 or 17.2% over that of 2020 Budget,” the governor said

The state initially budgeted over N108.3 billion for the 2020 fiscal year but amount was later cut down to over N86 billion due to the negative impact of coronavorus pandemic

Gov Buni said his administration has taken note of the socio-economic challenges brought by COVID-19 to arrive at the budget proposal.

He said the sectoral allocation shows housing and property development got N8 billion, the highest allocation. Works was allocated N7.8 billion, second highest allocation while education sector N4.5 billion. Others include agriculture (N4.2 billion), transport and energy (N3.5 billion) and health (N2.1 billion).

He said the budget would focus on completion of all ongoing projects, provision of empowerment packages to youths in the state He said about N1.9 billion was set aside in the budget as intervention for the youths.

He commended what he called unique cooperation and collaboration between the executive and the legislative arms in the state. He asked for more support.