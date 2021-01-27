The Yobe Government said it had constructed and rehabilitated various roads to cushion the effects of the destruction caused by Boko Haram insurgents in the state.

Umar Duddaye, Yobe Commissioner for Works, disclosed this on Wednesday in a document he made available to newsmen in Gashua.

Duddaye said the government had put emphasis on infrastructural development, particularly in the provision of roads and drainages, in urban and rural areas of the state.

According to him, the state government constructed a 4-km road and 8-km concrete drain at Buni Yadi; 1.6Km road, 3.2km concrete drain at Damagum, 1.5km road and 3km concrete drain at Babban Gida.

It also constructed 2.3km road and 4.6km concrete drainage at Jajimaji, 1.0km road and 2.0km concrete drain at Mallum Mattari in Damaturu.

He said that the government also constructed 800m laterite road and culvert along Works Quarters and fixed potholes in Damaturu.

Other ongoing projects, according to him, include 16km Nguru-Balanguwa Road, 12km Damagum-Gubana Road, 2.6km road and 5.2Km concrete drain at Potiskum, among others.

Duddaye said that government had also paid for all the inherited ongoing projects, which according to him include a 25.5Km dual carriage way from Damaturu to Kalallawa, 4.5Km dual carriage way from Abattoir Junction to New Bypass. (NAN)