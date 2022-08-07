The Yobe State Government says it has distributed agricultural components to 500 farmers in Jajere community as part of its early recovery response project in the state.

Dr Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), made this known while flagging-off the distribution in Jajere in Fune Local Government on Sunday.

Goje said the support was part of United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Yobe State Government Early Recovery Project.

Goje said the 500 beneficiaries were identified by Agricultural Development Programme (ADP) through community based selection.

He said they were also trained by the ADP on use of the chemicals for effective output.

He added that the beneficiaries included 400 male farmers and 100 female farmers.

According him, each of the beneficiaries went home with knapsack, sprayer, liquid fertiliser, herbicide, bean seeds, sorghum seeds, hand gloves and facemasks.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Malam Adamu Muhammed, applauded the state government for identifying Jajere among the benefiting communities.

He also prayed for sustainable peace and a bumper harvest in the state and country at large. (NAN)