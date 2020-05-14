Dr Babagana Tijjani, Executive Secretary, Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Agency, on Thursday said the agency had started operation to provide accessible and affordable healthcare delivery to curb medical tourism.

Tijjani, who stated this in Damaturu during an interview with newsmen, said the benefits of his agency to the people of the state, were enormous.

According to him, the benefits of the scheme include coverage of all minor and major surgical operations, as well as investigations and immunization, among others.

He said the scheme would promote the well-being of pregnant women and children below the age of five, as well as the aged and vulnerable persons, enabling them to access healthcare services.

The secretary listed another advantage of the scheme as the provision of additional source of funding to health facilities across the state.

Tijjani said that the agency was the first to take-off in the North east, five months after its passage into law.

He said the state and local government councils were contributing 3.25 per cent of the 61,000 work force salaries, while the employees would contribute 1.75 per cent of their salaries to the scheme. (NAN)