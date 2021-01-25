From Timothy Olanrewaju Maiduguri

Yobe State government has said it procured and installed computerised medical equipment at the state University Teaching Hospital in a bid to strengthen and accelerate health care delivery to the people.

Commissioner of Health, Dr Mohammed Gana, disposed this yesterday in an interview with journalists saying the Specialised Computerised Tomography (CT) it procured and installed would advance medical investigations for improves health care services at the teaching hospital.

He said the machine would also enhance special study of images of blood vessels in the body for diagnosis of vascular disorders and diseases.

“This include CT cerebral anglography study of images of the blood vessels of the brain. It also carries out CT renal anglography study of images of blood vessels of kidney, and that of the h art for the diagnosis of heart attack,” he said.