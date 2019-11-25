Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

There may be some reprieve for the embattled All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, as state chairmen of the party in Yobe and Kogi states have denied reports associating them with a group of aggrieved stats chairmen and NEC members calling for his resignation.

The group had in a press conference last weekend called on Oshiomhole to resign his position as National Chairman of the party, blaming him for the crisis that is currently rocking the party.

In separate statements issued in Abuja, Yobe chairman, Adamu Achilare and his Kogi counterpart, Abdulahi Bello, denied being part of the group that met in Abuja after the APC NEC meeting to demand for Oshiomhole’s resignation.

The Yobe chairman, who wondered why the group should include his name and forge his signature without his consent, noted that he was solidly behind the position of APC North Central state chairmen in support of the party’s national chairman, adding that he has nothing against Oshiomhole that would necessitate his joining the call for him to resign.

“I must align myself with the position of North East APC chairmen. I did not attend any meeting with the other group and do not know why they decided to forge my signature. I have no reasons to demand for the resignation of our party chairman because he has led the party vey well with results so far,” Achilare noted in the statement.

In the same vein, the Kogi State chairman, Abdulahi Bello, who also distanced himself from the meeting and its resolutions, said: “I, Abdulahi Bello, Chairman APC in Kogi state wholeheartedly disassociate myself from the list purportedly calling for the removal of Oshiomhole as the national chairman of our great party, APC. I will not also hesitate to take any legal action against the masterminds of the purported list.”

Chairman of the Forum of APC state chairmen, Bukar Dalori, had earlier issued a statement insisting that the forum never met to demand for Oshiomhole’s resignation.