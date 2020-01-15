Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni yesterday laid the foundation of a maternal, new born and child health centre worth N1.6 billion.

During the event which held at the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital, Damaturu, the governor said decision to build the complex for new born and children was fuelled by the recognition accorded the state as the best in implementation of ‘‘Saving One Million Lives Programme’’.

“The Federal Government and the World Bank recently approved a grant of 29 million US Dollars (or around N10.5 billion) to our state for emerging as the overall best among the 36 states of the federation in the implementation of the “Saving One Million Lives Programme”.

He said the foundation laying for the construction of the Maternal, New-born and Child Healthcare Complex and launching of 28 Customised Tricycle Ambulances were “significant progress” in the health care system of the state.

He said the project which costs a total of N1,588,241,583.34 will strengthen maternal and child-care, by reducing the rates of maternal and child morbidity and mortality in the state.

He said that the government in Decatur desires to keep healthcare as a priority and work to meet the requirements of the core clinical departments of the Yobe State University Teaching Hospital. He said the university will ensure the commencement of the housemanship training programme at the centre upon completion.