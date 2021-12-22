The Yobe State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency has so far enrolled 198,000 civil servants under its Formal Sector Contributory Healthcare Programme.

Alhaji Suleiman Bakoro, the Agency’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), disclosed this in a statement in Damaturu on Wednesaday.

He said the beneficiaries were enrolled between 2019 and 2021 under the dynamic leadership of the Agency’s Executive Secretary, Dr Babagana Tijjani.

Bakoro said that both the state and local government councils contribute 3.25 per cent while the employees contribute 1.75 per cent of workers’ salaries respectively to the scheme.

The PRO said another set of over 32,000 poor and vulnerable people, especially women and under five children, were enrolled under the Agency’s free Social Equity Programme.

On the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund (BHCPF), he said over 22,000 destitute were also registered by the agency.

Bakoro explained that the BHCPF was jointly financed by the state and the Federal Government to support poor and vulnerable people.

The PRO said that the agency was established in December 2019, by the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led administration as part of efforts towards attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

He advised beneficiaries of the fund to report their challenges to the agency through its customers service units, dedicated phone lines and emails.(NAN)