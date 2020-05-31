Alhaji Babagana Modu, General Manager, Yobe Road Traffic Agency (YOROTA), said the agency was set to instil the culture of traffic control, management and regulations across the state.

He made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Damaturu on Sunday.

Modu said the control of traffic operations was necessary to avoid abuse of traffic regulations capable of causing accidents on the roads.

“The agency is committed to ensuring hitch-free traffic flow on all Yobe roads.

“Our vision is to reduce injuries, economic loss and deaths arising from road traffic accidents,” he said.

According to him, personnel of the agency will be trained on prevention, maintenance and enforcement to inject sanity on the roads.

“We appeal to all road users in Yobe State to cooperate with the agency in the interest of safety on the roads” he said.

Modu, however, commended Gov. Mai Mala Buni for establishing the agency to curb the menace of traffic accidents and loss of lives on the roads.

“The establishment of the road agency will seek to substantially reduce road accidents in Yobe,” he said. (NAN)