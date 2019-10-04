Traders displaced at the Damaturu market have appealed to Yobe government to ensure justice in allocation of shops at the ultra modern market slated for construction by the state government.

Some of the traders in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday, commended government for providing an enabling environment for commercial growth, but cautioned against concentrating on major marketers and neglecting other traders.

Alhaji Mohammad Kolo, a textile merchant advised government to give the shops to full-time traders who would make good use of them.

“It should not be given out to politicians and civil servants who will become landlords by renting them out at exorbitant rates.

“The implication of such act is that the rent fees will be reflected in prices of goods and services sold in the rented stores, with the customers and ordinary man at the receiving end,“ Kolo said.

Alhaji Ali Ibrahim, also a businessman, advised government to decentralize the Damaturu Central Motor Park to open up new business outfits to motorists and traders.

“There are four major intercity roads linking Damaturu to other areas; government should establish motor parks on each of the road to de-congest the existing motor park and create business outfits in the new stations,“Ibrahim said.

Usman Maihajja, a mobile trader, said he was tired of pushing truck to sell his wares,but could not afford a space in the market.

“This administration has interest in developing commerce and trade; government should also carry low income traders on board.“ Maihajja appealed.

Alhaji Suleiman Mustapha, a provision storekeeper urged Gov. Mai Mala Buni to constitute a committee of persons with proven integrity to supervise allocation of the stores.

“Government must avoid the mistake of the past administrations where politicians and civil servants were considered above traders and the market was boycotted by big merchants,“ Mustapha said.

NAN reports that Yobe government has commenced demolition of structures at the Damaturu Sunday market with the intention of establishing a modern market aimed at enhancing commercial activities in the city centre.

Gov. Buni had in his inaugural speech pledged to construct modern markets in seven towns, namely Damaturu, the state capital,Buni Yadi, Potiskum, Gashua, Geidam, Ngalda and Nguru. (NAN)