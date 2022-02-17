The Yobe state University, Damaturu, on Thursday said it received a notification of one month strike from the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement by the University’s Registrar, Dr Kalli Gazali, in Damaturu, said ASUU informed the university management that the strike is with effect from Feb. 16.

He, however, directed non academic staff of the institution to continue with their normal activities as working hours remained from 8am to 4pm on work days.

Gazali advised students who were still in hostels to use the university’s library to study pending when the strike would be called off.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the national body of ASUU declared a one month warning strike on Monday over unresolved issues with the Federal Government.

The union is agitating for payment of Earned Academic Allowance (EAA), establishment of a Revitalization Fund.

ASUU is also asking for the replacement of Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) with the University Transparency and Accountability System (UTAS) among several others. (NAN)