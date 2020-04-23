Manager Gernot Rohr has been proved right after all, with Joseph Yobo, who was appointed Super Eagles assistant coach by the Nigerian Federation in February 2020, revealing that he has no coaching badges.

The former Everton defender added that the process of getting a coaching certificate has already started in the wake of criticism that trailed his appointment.

“It’s in progress, everything is going to come through, if not for this pandemic as well. But like I said this is a topic that we can talk about for days,” Yobo told Nigeria Info FM Port Harcourt.

“One thing I like is I’m a practical kind of person, I have said that even talking about the local players, put me against somebody and watch what happens, not that I am proud of what I think I can do, but I always let my work speak for me.”

With a national team career that spanned 13 years, Yobo knows everything about the politics that goes on in the Super Eagles and he is aiming to bring his experience to bear.

“I bring in my experience, I am going to bring in belief, I am going to be an interface between the players.