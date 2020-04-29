Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo has denied a media report that quoted him criticizing Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi has been inconsistent.

The media report on Monday quoted the former Super Eagles captain from an Instagram live interview session at the weekend that Yobo claimed Nigeria needs a new creative midfielder (Number 10) to replace Iwobi.

In an effort to clear the air, Yobo through a voice note message came out via an audio to deny the report, he explained that the Everton midfielder is a good player, who uses unpredictable style of play, which makes it difficult for opponents to deal with. In his words: “This is what clearly happened during the live interview session on Instagram, the anchorman said since Austin Jay Jay Okocha retired Nigeria hasn’t gotten a proper number 10. So, I addressed his questions by saying even when Okocha was playing, we had Wilson Oruma because he (Oruma) was my teammate and John Mikel Obi has done well for the national team as number 10 and he did a great job before he retired,” said Yobo in his official retraction.