Ladan Bosso, President of Nigeria Football Coaches Association, says former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo does not need coaching experience to succeed as Super Eagles assistant coach.

Bosso made the assertion against the backdrop of raging criticism trailling the Nigeria Football Federation ‘s (NFF) recent appointment of Yobo as replacement for Imama Amapakabo, an assistant coach of Super Eagles.

Speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja, Bosso maintained that Yobo’s experience as a player and knowledge of the game would come even as he learns on the job.

“Most of the Super Eagles players basically are based in Europe, he is used to those places, the Super Eagles players on ground will also give him respect because he’s an ex-international and has captained the team,” Bosso said.

He said three basic criteria were required before appointing a national team coach, which include: playing experience, certification and work experience and Yobo ticks the first two boxes.

According to him, there is no much coaching required at the Super Eagles level but more of coordinating, tactics and management of players.

” I can tell you that at the Super Eagles level, there is no much coaching, it’s mainly coordinating, tactics and management of players unlike in the age-grade teams,” he said.

The former U-20 national coach called on fans and football stakeholders to support the Super Eagles technical crew led by Gernot Rohr as they seek to turn around the team.

NAN reports that Yobo, 39, had 101 caps for the Super Eagles and featured in three World Cups and six Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournaments before retiring in 2014.(NAN)