Former Super Eagles Captain, Joseph Yobo and SuperSport Presenter, Mozez Praiz thrilled the Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ housemates on Friday with a surprise visit as part of activities to kick off the 2019/2010 Football Season.

The Housemates were given a football themed task which included a puzzle challenge, target practice and ball juggling which they partook with their respective teams, kitted in DStv and GOtv branded T-shirts.

Gedoni took it home for ‘Team Cruisetopia’ as he juggled the ball 35 times during the football challenge while ‘Team Icons’ won the puzzle challenge. Joseph Yobo and Mozez Praiz enjoined the housemates to actively pursue areas of improvement and engagement by leveraging the platform provided by Big Brother Naija. Yobo added: “You may not win the N60 million prize, but you can build over that and use this great opportunity given to you to launch new careers and pursue bold dreams. Everyone here is a star already as the entire continent is watching you and knows your name”.