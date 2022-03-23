Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo has launched a social-political group, the Grassroots Mobilization Initiative for Good Governance (GMI), ahead of the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

Yobo, who is currently the assistant coach of the Super Eagles, is the Chairman, Board of Trustees of the organisation.

And at the official unveiling of the group in Abuja on Monday, the Super Eagles centurion spoke of his desire to mobilise Nigerians of all spheres of life to vote for credible leaders to birth a nation that works for all.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to Blueprint, Yobo said: “We have agreed as an organisation, despite anyone’s political leaning or affiliation, personal interest and sentiments, to be apolitical and not be affiliated to any political party until we have identified a leader that is competent, capable, pragmatic, purpose driven and a true Nigerian.

“This means that, as an organisation, we will be consulting with all Nigerians, irrespective of your social status. We will meet our political, traditional, religious, and business leaders. We will meet the traders, schoolboys, girls, taxi drivers.”