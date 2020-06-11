Amodu passed away in his sleep having complained of chest pains the previous night at the age of 58 – three days after the demise of Stephen Keshi, who was his assistant at the 2002 Africa Cup of Nations in Mali.

The seasoned tactician first handled the Super Eagles in 1994, and his first game was a 1-0 defeat to England in an international friendly at Wembley. Yobo made his international bow against Zambia on March 2001, under Amodu, before getting to captain the three-time African champions in his third cap against Namibia. Even after retirement, both shared a bond and the deceased was instrumental in the former Olympique Marseille, Everton and Fenerbahce defender’s star-studded testimonial in 2016. Today marks the anniversary of Amodu’s passing and the Super Eagles’ assistant coach took to social media, yesterday, to pen an emotional message to his former international coach. “Rest on coach Shuaibu Amodu. We lost this great man barely three days after coach Stephen Keshi,” Yobo wrote on Instagram. “This was very tough to take; I was devastated because he was more than just a coach to me. “Coach Amodu was a father-figure; he was my go-to anytime I was in doubt and needed clarity or support. You’re greatly missed coachee, continue to rest in peace.”