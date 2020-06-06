Super Eagles assistant coach, Joseph Yobo has urged Nigeria professional football league players to grab their chances with both hands when they eventually earn invitations to the Super Eagles.

There have been calls from some fans that the home-based players merited a place in the Super Eagles, but only 23 of them have been invited by Gernot Rohr since he was hired in 2016.

Yobo, who spoke to www.brila.net believes some players are good enough to come into the team, but he admitted it has to be the ones with the right attitude and mentality.

“But to say do we have good players? Absolute yes! Do we have players that can come true and fit into the national team? Yes!

“These players that are good should come with a different mentality when they are invited to the national team – to the Super Eagles because it is different,” Yobo told www.brila.net.

Yobo replaced Imama Amapakabo as the assistant coach of the Super Eagles in January, but he’s yet to have a feel of his new position, not thanks to coronavirus pandemic which has affected football activities all over the world.