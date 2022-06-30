By Sunday Ani

As the 2023 presidential election inches closer, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party’ Prince Adewole Adebayo has received special prayers and blessings from the world acclaimed Yoga guru, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

Adebayo received Shankar’s blessing when he visited the Art of Living Centre in Washington DC, United States of America where he met with his good friend. Shankar also prayed for peace and progress in Nigeria.

During the meeting, both leaders expressed admiration for each other’s work and commitment to public happiness and global peace. Adebayo commended him for his lifetime of work towards the advancement of the spiritual growth of the human race, global peace through universal happiness and commitment to humanity. He equally urged him to pray for Nigeria, her leaders and people to have peace and happiness.

Adebayo told him that his vision for Nigeria is to make it a paradise, a pride of the black people globally and a blessing to the world. He noted that Nigeria would not only prosper materially having been blessed with all it takes to overcome want and deprivations, but also thrive and attain the peak of her material success. He also promised that under his leadership, Nigeria would also attain spiritual peace and happiness as well as contentment so that Nigerians may regain their long held status as the happiest people in the world.

In response, Shankar expressed gratitude for the visit, even as he admired Adeboye’s commitment to the peace, happiness and prosperity of Nigeria. He added Adeboye’s friendship and visit were not a coincidence but divinely ordained, noting that just like Adebayo, it was from his childhood days that he dreamt of his leadership role and global place in the world.

He prayed for Adeboye and his team as well as for Nigeria, and announced that he would visit Nigeria in August this year.

Those in Adeboye’s entourage were his campaign strategist, Washington’s legendary Ms Jan DuPlain; Special Advisor, Dr Ralph Bello-Fadile; Senior Special Assistant, Dr KY Dele; presidential photo-historian, Patrician McDougall; and Special Assistant, Mr. Salewa Ladipo.

Close family members of Shankar equally wished Prince Adebayo success in his quest to lead Nigeria. Adebayo also thanked the family, saying he was deeply touched in the soul and spirit even as he promised that he would always consider himself as part of Shankar’s family.