The Chief of Staff to the Minister of Youth and Sports Development and a member of the Main Organising Committee of the Asaba 2022 NSF, Alhaji Abba Abdullahi Yola, has thrown his weight behind the Minister’s commendation for the hosting of the Festival, which for all intents and purposes is capital intensive by Delta State Government.

In an interview with journalists, Yola commended the Delta State government for providing standard facilities for the over 30 games being competed for by a gathering of more than 14 thousand athletes, a number which is the highest in recent times. As well as, other accompanying facilities like the games village that is also good and befitting for the athletes and their technical teams.

On the provision of other logistics, Yola, who was a veteran of the games from Oluyole 79 and was recently Secretary of the games in Rivers and LAGOS State respectively, said “the beginning of each games involving such a huge number of people is similar to the take up of a 747 Aircraft, there will be a bit of shaking and possibly turbulence.

But as soon as it settles in the air, everyone goes to sleep, including even the aircraft pilots.”

“The first 2- 3 days will witness some pockets of worries but as soon as the potholes are patched, things will smoothen out for everyone,” he noted.

“That is exactly where we are now. Athletes are busy competing in a friendly atmosphere for laurels. And the medals haul has started. Each State will now reap the level of its preparation and a bit of luck which is always there, but with out any one of us sighting it,” he remarked.

Yola also called on the sports loving governor of Delta State to hand over the magnificent facilities at the Late Stephen Keshi Stadium Complex to the Sports Commission for proper and sustainable management beyond the games. While urging the National Sports Federations to avail themselves with what the state has put in place and come over to seek for sponsorship and hosting of their International and National Competitions.