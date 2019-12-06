Christian Agadibe

Coming on the heels of the success of Girl About Town, celebrity fashion guru, Omoniyi Makun aka Yomi Casual will unveil his new urbane fashion line on December 14 in Lekki, Lagos.

The graduate of Fashion Design & Clothing Technology from Auchi Polytechnic expressed his joy in a chat. He said: “After months of reconstructing and designing, we are excited to announce the grand opening of our flagship store, Yemi Casual Clothing on December 14. I have invested so much in the Yomi Casual brand since the beginning of this year when we rolled up our sleeves for this flagship store. Indeed, for every investor, result is pivotal. Yes, we are seeing results. Fashion lovers should expect more astounding designs from Yomi Casual. We have big things coming up very soon.”

Among others, the new outlet offers a wide range of services including laundry, fabric, a VIP lounge for clients, outdoor lounge for visitors, outfit pickup and a production factory including masterclass sessions among others.