The remains of the late veteran Yoruba actor, John Adewumi, popularly known as Tafa Oloyede, will be buried on Feb. 11.

Alhaji Moruf Lawal, the Governor of Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Producers Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Osun Chapter, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Osogbo.

Lawal said that the association had concluded the burial arrangements with the family.

NAN reports that Oloyede, who had featured in several movies, including Akanji Oniposi, Jaiyesimi, Ayanmo, Orogun and Ekuro Oloja, among others, died on Tuesday at his residence in Arowomole, Kajola area of Osogbo.

The late veteran actor came into limelight in the entertainment industry in 1974, under the tutelage of the late theatre icon, Oyin Adejobi.

Lawal said that the association would organise “Artist Day” in the honour of the deceased on Feb. 10 at his home town, Ede, from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

He added that Christian wake programme would be organised for the deceased on Feb. 10, before he would be laid to rest on Feb. 11.

Also speaking, the General Secretary of the Association, Ayo Oladapo, said Christ Apostolic Church, Ori-oke Baba Abiye, Ede, would handle the christian wake and funeral service.

Oladapo said the the National President of the Association, Mr Bolaji Amusan, popularly known as Mr Latin, had been briefed on the burial arrangements.

He said TAMPAN would also inform the state government officially on the burial arrangements for the deceased. (NAN)