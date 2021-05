By Vincent Kalu

Concerned about the state of the nation, particularly the serious security challenges facing the country, All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in the South West met at Lagos House, Marina, yesterday.

In a communique read by former Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, the leaders endorsed the resolutions of southern governors who met recently in Asaba, Delta State on restructuring, state police and the ban on open grazing.

They expressed their strong opposition to separatist agitations and hate speeches,while urging those indulging in such to desist forthwith, they equally renewed their belief in the unity, stability and sustainability of the country.

They also commiserated with President Muhammadu Buhari, the military authorities, families of the Chief of Army Staff and other officers who died, and indeed the entire nation over last Friday’s tragic plane crash in Kaduna.

The communique read in part: “We noted with significant concern the security situation in the country. Terrorism and violent criminality threaten many areas, adversely affecting the lives and livelihoods of too many innocent and peace-loving Nigerians.

“While mindful of the resource and other constraints facing the nation, we urge the Federal Government to continue to make the necessary expenditures and allocate sufficient resources to enable the military and security agencies to tackle the difficult security challenges confronting us. For Nigeria to overcome these challenges, we must do so with unity of purpose and action. The desire for peace and the chance for a prosperous and just society is universal and transcends all regional, religious or ethnic divisions.

“Sadly, many public figures have made statements that sparked division and undermine the needed unity of purpose. We urge government at all levels, security agencies, and public leaders across the country to do everything possible to prevent tension so that we sustain the necessary unity to defeat these challenges to our national security. All responsible Nigerians must speak and act in a manner that strengthens our common cause against these common threats to our collective peace, justice and development.

“We restate our abhorrence of violence as a means to achieve either political or economic power and influence. We strongly condemn violence of any form in any part of the country, regardless of ethnic or regional identity of the perpetrators of the violence or of the victims. Government must do all it can to protect potential victims and to assist those who have previously been victimised by terrorism or widespread banditry.

“We hold to the view that true federalism where more power and resources are allocated to the states will be an essential part in strengthening society and improving democratic governance so that we beat the present challenges but also engender durable peace and security. True federalism and the reallocation of resources and authority that comes with it will empower the states to solve localised issues before they spread and transform into national ones.

“In addition to mitigating political competition for control of the national government, greater federalism will empower grassroots economic development and political reforms that will stand as bulwarks against the terrorism and criminality now experienced in too many parts of the nation. A hallmark of this enhanced federalism will be the establishment of state police forces.

“ We endorse the position of the Southern Governors taken at their May 11, 2021 summit in Asaba, Delta State, regarding ranching. We do so because such a decision will lessen tensions between farmers and herders while also helping the long-term economic viability of both the farming and herding communities. We are mindful of the short-term dislocation this might cause but are also mindful that this position is in the best interests of all parties concerned. We, therefore, recommend that the federal and state governments cooperate fully with each other to enact the necessary measures to encourage this more effective and modern method of cattle-rearing so that both farmers and herders can pursue their livelihoods with greater productivity and in a more cooperative relationship that minimizes the friction between these two important pillars of our agricultural economy.

At the event, National Leader of All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu said he had no favourite candidates for the forthcoming Lagos State local government election.

“I would like to be known that I have no preferred candidates for the upcoming local government primaries. I have no

intention to endorse any of the people contesting for the party nomination in any election, whether for chairmanship or councillorship positions,” he said.

Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Ggajabiamila was at the meeting.Three governors were also present: Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Lagos: Dapo Abiodun, Ogun; Gboyega Oyetola, Osun. Others were the National Leader of APC, Bola Tinubu; Chief Segun Osoba; Minister of Trade and Industry, Chief Niyi Adebayo; Gen Akinriade Alami (retd).