Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday said that the Yoruba are hospitable, accommodating and warm people who believe in the oneness of Nigeria.

Oyetola, who was fielding questions from international media organisations: BBC, Voice of America, DW News and Radio France; during the 29th edition of Owu International Conference, also lauded the Yoruba race for the role it is playing in fostering peace and unity in the country.

Commenting on the theme of the conference; “Harmony in Owu polity: A recipe for national unity”, Oyetola described the Yoruba race as a believer in the harmony and oneness of the nation, adding that the migration of other tribes to their territories and settling there is not an issue because they are accommodating and hospitable.

The governor also commended the commitment of the Amotekun security outfit adopted by the states in the Southwest, adding that the outfit is delivering on its mandate as a complementary security apparatus in the region.

He said that the operations of Amotekun in the region has helped to reduce banditry, rape, kidnap and other vices.

He lauded the outfit particularly for facilitating the rescue of the wife of the Chief of Staff to the Ondo State government.

He also told the citizens that security is the collective responsibility of everyone, advising them not to hesitate to escalate information that could help security agencies to discharge their duties better.

Oyetola said that his administration has adopted stakeholders’ engagement forum through which the yearnings and aspirations of the youths are aggregated to help the government know how to harness their potentials.

He said that investment in sports and other strategic youths engagement measures are also efforts adopted by the state government.

The governor revealed that the state would soon unveil its Youth Policy, which focuses on four cardinal areas: Youth Empowerment, Youth Engagement, Youth Entrepreneurship and Youth Education as part of its management approach.

This, according to him, is rooted in the vision of his administration to prioritize issues pertaining to the welfare and security of citizens.

Oyetola, who commended the youths for their resilience over the years, insisted that the #EndSARS protest was an outcome of the pent-up anger of Nigerians against police brutality, adding that it was neither politically motivated nor had any ethnic colouration.

He stated emphatically that even the attempt on his life was not orchestrated by the protesters, but by political thugs who had infiltrated the ranks of the well-meaning youths.

The conference had in attendance former President of Nigeria, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, who was the chief host; and the Olowu of Owu Kuta, Oba Adekunle Oyelade Makama, who was the royal host.