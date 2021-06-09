From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A coalition under the auspices of Yoruba Appraisal Forum (YAF) has claimed that an unnamed former Nigerian president, some clerics and politicians are plotting to undermine the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

YAF equally alleged that the former president and members of his group, were also promoting agitations in the South West in pursuit of the agenda.

It further noted that the group had concluded plans to hold a parley in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja on Thursday to finetune strategy for the alleged plot.

In a statement made available after YAF’s meeting in Ogun State decried the alleged evil plans by some individuals and groups to launch attacks on security agents and formations in the South-West.

The Forum, therefore, urged Nigerians, government and security agencies to immediately take appropriate actions against the members of his group “to nip their evil plans in the bud.”

“It has come to YAF’s notice that a disgruntled former leader of this country and other politicians, working in collaboration with their allies in other parts of the world, have begun some clandestine meetings in one of the South-West states, with the ultimate objective of undermining and bringing down the incumbent administration of President Buhari, out of sheer malice.

“YAF has identified these disgruntled leaders, particularly northern clerics and some politicians in the South-West and other parts of the country as the core and nucleus of these group of unpatriotic leaders plotting against President Buhari.

“YAF makes bold to tell all Nigerians that this group of disgruntled leaders have concluded plans to hold a meeting in Abuja on Thursday, June 10 to finetune the strategy for their plot,” the Forum claimed.