By Tosin Ajirire

Comic actor, Kunle Adetokunbo popularly known in Yoruba movie sector as Dejo Tunfulu, is dead. He was aged 49.

Confirming his death, President of Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan aka Mr. Latin, said the thespian passed away at a Lagos hospital on Thursday, three days after attending a social function.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Amusan, who was visibly devastated about the actor’s death, said, “Yes, we lost Dejo Tunfulu, I am so shocked because he still attended a party three days ago. May God grant him eternal rest.”

Some of the deceased ‘s colleagues have also reacted to his death. Taiwo Hassan, popularly known as Ogogo, said he was shocked at the news of Adetokunbo’s death. According to him, he saw him at a party some days ago. “I’m hearing this for the first time. I haven’t turned on my Internet, this is shocking to me; we were together at a birthday party about four days ago. This is so sad, he was a hardworking person, may God console his immediate family and grant us his colleagues and friends the fortitude to bear the loss,” he stated.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On his part, Alesh Onilegbale described the deceased as one of the most hardworking actors in Nollywood. “It is sad that Dejo has finished his race, he was easygoing, he did mind his business, he had no airs around him, it’s really a sad one. I pray for the family he left behind that God will uphold them, it’s so sad,” he said.

Born on May 31, 1972 in Idumota, Lagos Island area of Lagos State but hailed from Abeokuta, Ogun State, Adetokunbo was a prominent comic actor, writer and producer. He came into the limelight for his role in the movie, Omo Oran. The actor was also popular for his works such as Hally The Drummer (2016) and Jide Jendo (2020).

Adetokunbo has since been buried on Friday at his site in Agbowa, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .