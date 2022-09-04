From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Yoruba community in Kano State has appealed to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to assist them in constructing a World Class Yoruba House in the state.

Oba Yoruba, Kano State, Murtala Alimi Otisese, (Adetimirin 1) stated this,weekend, at a reception organized to celebrate Governor Ganduje’s conferment as the Aare Fiwajoye of Ibadan land by the Olubadan on June 18th, 2022.

He explained that building the edifice would further concretize the relationship between the community and the state and would go a long way to reassert Governor Ganduje as “A bridge builder of an unmatched repute”

Oba Murtala explained that the title was in recognition of a culmination of the governor’s worthy acts adding that it reminded one of the ancestral maxim that character is the beauty of a human being.

Ganduje, in his remarks, stressed the positive implications of the conferment of these inter ethnic and inter tribal awards, saying they went beyond the individual beneficiaries to strengthening national integration and cohesion.

Ganduje, who was accompanied by his cabinet members and some traditional rulers, explained that Nigeria was in serious need of national integration.

He affirmed that Nigerians must manage their diversities adding that Kano State has succeeded in ensuring relative inter ethnic and inter religious peace because his administration has succeeded in managing these diversities.

“All those who are resident in Kano State and are doing businesses here are treated as indigenes and that is why, we do not have tribal or religious conflict in the state” he claimed.

He thanked the Olubadan and the entire people of Yoruba land for the honour.