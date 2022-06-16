In recognition of his sterling leadership qualities, the Yoruba community in Ghana recently bestowed ‘Great Leadership Ambassador awards’ on Eze Ndigbo Ghana and Assistant Publicity Secretary Association of Ndieze Ndigbo in the Diaspora, HRM Dr. Chukwudi Ihenetu.

In a nomination letter signed by Chief Dr. Mayowa Olaide Jose (Alaaye of Domi Kwabenya) Chairman planning committee of Tribute Concerts and awards 2022 which was earlier presented to HRM Dr Ihenetu in his Obiukwu Obieziokwu Palace, the group says: “on behalf of the Yoruba Community, planning committee and adjudicators, it is my pleasure to inform you that you have been nominated for an award under the Great Leadership Ambassador Award Category of the TC Awards 2022. This is in recognition of your outstanding contributions to the Yoruba community and the nation of Ghana at large.”

On Saturday 11th, La Palm Royal Beach resort came alive as people from all walks of live from the Igbo and Yoruba community converged at the arena to cheer HRM Ihenetu as he was bestowed with the TC Leadership Ambassador Awards 2002.

In his remarks, the Umuduruoha Amigbo Nwangele Imo-state-born Royal father, HRM Dr Ihenetu commended the Yoruba community and the organizers of the event for recognizing and honouring him with the ambassadorial Leadership awards. “Igbo and Yoruba are great tribes that has many things in common and their relationships dated back to centuries ago. As Eze Ndigbo in Ghana, I will continue to do my best to protect their interest in Ghana.”

While dedicating the awards to the palace elders, the Obiukwu-Obieziokwu palace chiefs, his wife the Queen mother of Ndigbo in Ghana, Her Majesty, Ugoeze Liberty Ihenetu and the Igbo community in Ghana, the Royal father said their support contributed to his great achievements in Ghana.

