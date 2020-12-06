From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Yoruba community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has protested the alleged kidnap of five children of its Kuje Area council chairman about two weeks ago.

Chairman, Elders Council of Yoruba Community in Abuja, Mr Wale Adesina, who did not disclosed the names of the victims to newsmen, said the body would donate money to assist the distraught family.

Adesina said: “The five children of our chairman in Kuje Area council were kidnapped on November 17, in the night.

“It is now two weeks and four days. We had to discuss and how to raise some money to assist the family.

“Secondly, we are here to review our situation because we do not have a standing constitution.

“We have been able to set up a constitution committee, comprising our lawyers and area council chairmen.

“We have also set up a reconciliation committee for a little problem between our members and to generally encourage our members to work hard together and support the Federal Government.”

“It was the general decision of the house that before now the executive has dissolved all the area council chapter, remaining only the FCT.

“We have our leaders who are talking with government officials in Ekiti State and other area in the Southwest. Don’t forget that it is one Yoruba community in the entire country.

“We have been talking to them and also gave them our advice based on the platform we operate upon. By the grace of God, we are sure that the problem ravaging the region would be addressed because we have different platforms. Once we are able to restructure, half of problems will be addressed.”