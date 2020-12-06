From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Afenifere community in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), has protested the alleged kidnap of 5 children of its Kuje Area Council Chairman, about two weeks ago.

Chairman, Elders Council of Yoruba Community in Abuja, Engineer Wale Adesina, who did not disclosed the names of the victims to newsmen, said the body would donate money to assist the distraught family.

Adesina further hinted on plans to fortify the organization in Abuja, by coming up with a constitution and electing executive committee to pilot the affairs of members.

“We are here because of the recent happening in Abuja concerning our members. The five children of our chairman in Kuje Area council, were kidnapped on the 17th of November in the night.

“It is now two weeks and four days. We had to discuss and how to raise some money to assist the family. Secondly we are here to review our situation because we do not have a standing constitution.

“We have been able to set up a constitution committee, comprising our lawyers and area council chairmen. We have also set up a reconciliation committee for a little problem between our members. And to generally encourage our members to work hard together and support the Federal Government.

“It was the general decision of the house that, before now the executive has dissolved all the area council chapter, remaining only the FCT.

“So,the house said since other area councils have been dissolved, the entire council should also be dissolved because as it is we do.not have a law binding us together. Therefore we appointed an interim management committee, to run the affairs until a new constitution is approved,” he said.

Speaking on insecurity besetting the region, he said the different socio-political organisations, would work and dialogue with state governors to curb the social malaise.

“We have our leaders who are talking with government officials in Ekiti State and other area in the Southwest. Don’t forget that it is one Yoruba community in the entire country.