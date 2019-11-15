Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The Yoruba community in Sokoto State has conferred a chieftaincy title of Afenifere of Yoruba on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The governor was honoured alongside 34 others for their outstanding performance in the state during the 2019 Yoruba Community Day celebrations in Sokoto.

The awards include Distinguished Service Award, Distinguished Personality Award, Outstanding Leadership Award, Outstanding Entrepreneur Award, Leadership Award, Friend of Yoruba Award and Grand Award of Excellence.

President General of the community, Chief James Olorunfemi, thanked the entire Yoruba residents in the state for their cooperation and unity toward the development of the community. He disclosed that the 2019 Yoruba community day was designed to raise N100 million for the construction of a community hall to be known as Oodua House in Sokoto.

Olorunfemi, who is Special Assistant to Governor Tambuwal on Yoruba community, noted that the honours were in recognition of the awardees’ dedication, personal and immense contribution to Yoruba Community in Sokoto..