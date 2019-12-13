Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

Members of the Yoruba community in Sokoto State, penultimate week, rolled out drums to raise funds for the building of a N100 million ultra modern civic centre to be known as Oodua House.

The community, in the course of the occasion, conferred an honorary award on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, as the Afenifere The Well Wisher of Yoruba. He was honoured alongside 34 other dignitaries in recognition of their contributions to the Yoruba community.

The award categories included Distinguished Service, Distinguished Personality, Outstanding Leadership, Outstanding Entrepreneur, Leadership, Friend of Yoruba and Grand Award of Excellence.

President General of the community, Chief James Olorunfemi, noted that the awards were in recognition of the awardees’ dedication, personal and immense contributions to Yoruba community in Sokoto State.

In particular, the President General, who is also the Special Assistant to the governor Tambuwal on Yoruba community, noted that the award was given to the governor on account of his distinguished personality as a true friend of Yoruba:

“Today, we are recognizing personalities across the state who have, in no small measure, contributed to the growth and development of Yoruba community in Sokoto State as well as to the launching of N100,000,000 ultra modern Odu’a Civil Center, Sokoto.

“On behalf of Yoruba people in Sokoto State, I want to thank Governor Tambuwal for ensuring the enabling environment for everyone, both indigenes and residents, to thrive in their businesses.

He commended the governor for his ability to manage the security situation in Sokoto State by establishing the Joint Task Force Operation tagged, ‘Operation Harmony’.

I will not forget that it was during his tenure that he appointed a Yoruba man as a Special Assistant in his cabinet.

“Words are inadequate to express our profound appreciation to Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto for your fatherly role.”

He also commended members of the community in taking part in the celebration despite their tight schedule:

“Men and women whom have been identified for various awards today. Keep it up, it is a kind gesture of application for the good work done by you.

I salute our representatives, the executive members, Council of Oba, Ba’ale and local government Sarkin Yoruba of Yoruba communities in Sokoto State and its environs, please continue to keep the candle burning.

“Special appreciation goes to all Yoruba men and women for your steadfast support over the years and your prompt response towards the N1,000 land

N500 levies for men and women respectively for the Oodua House project. We are grateful.”