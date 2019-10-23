Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto

The leadership of Yoruba community in Sokoto State, has called on the authorities concerned to bring to book the perpetrators of the recent killing of two persons by the personnel of the Nigerian Air Force in Sokoto.

Addressing journalists on Wednesday, the Sarkin Yarbawa of Sokoto, Alhaji Abdulfatai Olayiwola Coker, who led other community leaders said no stone should be left unturned in a bid to see that justice is adequately done in this gruesome murder of the victims.

He said the killing of Mrs Mariam Abdulrahman, a mother of seven as death too many and condemnable.

He said: “In my capacity as the apex and paramount leader of the Yoruba community in Sokoto, I wish to state and confirm that one of our daughters, wife – a mother of seven, Mariam Abdulrahman – was among those shot dead by the Air Force on that faithful date.

“Though, we in the Yoruba community in the state are consoled by the unimaginable gesture of the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, who did not only pay physical condolence but also promised to shoulder the educational responsibility of the bereaved children.

“We the leadership of the Yoruba community in the state is appealing to His Excellency, Rt. Hon Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and all relevant authorities to ensure that, no stone is left unturned in a bit to see that justice is adequately done in this gruesome murder of our daughter,” he added.

Others Yoruba leaders at the press briefing included Professor S. O. Rabiu, the Chief Imam of Yoruba in Sokoto, Alhaji Muftau Yunusa, Alhaji Surajudeen Shab, Chief Daud Hamza, Alhaji Aliu Adeola and Barrister Adeleke.

Meanwhile, the police in Sokoto have debunked the statement credited to the Nigerian Air Force that the victims were members of the proscribed Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN).

The Police Public Relations Officer in the State, ASP Sadiq Abubakar, while addressing a press conference on Wednesday said the police were investigating the incident with the aim of unraveling the true position.

The police spokesman further disclosed that the state government had equally set up an eight-man panel to make an inquiry into the cause of the killings.

He said the panel members included representatives from Nigerian Air Force, police, other security agencies as well as member of the state executive council, with a mandate to submit their reports on Tuesday, October 29, 2019.