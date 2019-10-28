Moshood Adebayo

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, an apex youth umbrella organisation in the Southwest, has expressed delight in the successful meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and his Russian counterpart, Vladimi Putin.

The group, described the biliteral meeting as a clear indication of the federal government’s commitment to improve the welfare of the citizens through enhanced security and economy.

In a statement signed by its president, Aremo Oladotun Hassan, a lawyer, the gorup also pledged its continued support to the Buhari/Osinbajo-led administration, especially with its commitment towards improving the nation’s economy and addressing the country’s security challenges.

It added that despite the unfortunate incidents of kidnapping and banditry in some parts of the country, it was confident that the efforts of the administration in the fight against insurgency in the North East, armed banditry, kidnapping and other sundry crimes in other parts of the country would soon yield positive result.

While commending Buhari, Putin and the entire Russians for giving Africa a ray of hope and support, he reiterated that Russia was a strong and dependable super power and ally, hence Nigeria’s recent move in Sochi was highly commendable.

“It is important to highlight Presidents Buhari and Putin’s landmark meeting on Wednesday wherein both agreed to put Nigeria-Russia relations on the front burner and pursue the completion of all abandoned projects initiated by both countries. The two leaders also agreed to start new infrastructure projects and expand trade and investment, security and military support at a bilateral meeting held on the sidelines of ongoing Russia-Africa Summit, in Sochi, Russia, last Wednesday,”

“As President Buhari noted in Sochi, Russia, while speaking to a gathering of Nigerian students and professionals, we believe that his government is truly committed to protecting Nigerians at home and abroad.”

While expressing confidence in the administration to tackle security and other challenges, the group also commended the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo for his patriotism, competence, and doggedness in the face of targeted political onslaughts against his much regarded reputation.

The statement reads: “Despite the unfortunate incidents of kidnapping and banditry in some parts of the country, we are confident that the efforts of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari/ Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to resolve these challenges would yield positive rewards in no distant time.

“This is already evident in the successful meeting President Buhari held with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, which is aimed at building stronger bilateral relationship between both nations, for a mutually beneficial economic and security ties.