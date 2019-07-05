WOLE BALOGUN, Ado Ekiti

The Ekiti Council of Elders has condemned Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) over the suspension slammed on its Secretary-General, Dr. Kunle Olajide.

Expressing its discontentment with the action, the socio-cultural organisation described the suspension for what it called ‘phantom allegation,’ as the height of illegality and disrespect to Olajide’s and the entire Yoruba elders.

YCE had last week suspended its scribe from the council for alleged gross misconduct.

A statement signed by YCE acting president, Col. Sam Ade Agbede, in Ibadan, Oyo State, the group said the suspension became inevitable following some actions taken by Oajide in recent times, which contravened the constitution of the body.

Ekiti Council of Elders’ opposition to the suspension was on Friday conveyed in a statement signed by its chairman, secretary and publicity secretary, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi, Hon. Niyi Ajubulu and Dr Bayo Orire, respectively.

The statement urged the YCE to rescind its action to enhance unity and cohesion within the body.

“The Ekiti Council of Elders considers this suspension as an illegality and affront against the Constitution of the YCE.

“It will be recalled that the interim president was put in place as a fill-in- gap arrangement following the demise of the late president, Chief Idowu Sofola (SAN) pending the election of a substantive one.

“Col. Sam Ade Agbede ran foul of the constitution, by constituting another body unknown to the YCE’s constitution for the confirmation of his interim position, culminating in the suspension of the general-secretary.

“Ekiti Council of Elders regrets this unpalatable development within the YCE at this critical period when Yoruba race is groaning under insecurity and social maladjustment.

“The executive of YCE must as a matter of urgency, wade in and resolve the crisis for the continuous smooth functioning of this important organisation,” it stated.